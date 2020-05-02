Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Trump calls on Congress to ban late-term abortion
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"4:18","description":"The president also asked Congress to provide $50 million to fund neonatal research. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68764880","title":"Trump calls on Congress to ban late-term abortion","url":"/US/video/trump-calls-congress-ban-late-term-abortion-68764880"}