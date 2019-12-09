Transcript for Trump campaign plans to counter third Democratic debate

Ever going to be watching that night but one person that everyone's trying to see. About tuning into this debate tonight is president trump he said he may watch we're not sure. But we're hearing his campaign is planting the flag a massive banner over the campus south. I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House. Karen good to see you who is behind this banner that's going to be flown. Oh yeah campus tonight yeah clever little move move counter programming trying to get their message out over Houston that banner. Blasting socialism. The main thing is trying to get themselves in the headlines in any way they can I mean frankly see that down right there's some of them will kill Houston's economy. And of course the push to get people signed up for alerts from the campaign. That is a very big grand gesture a very visible gesture for people in the city of Houston but. We all know what's probably going to happen tonight in a 140 characters it's going to be the president tuning in with some sort of real time reaction the president announced yesterday Kimberly and that it if he's going to be watching he said. Chance he'll be watching. I think there is a near 100% chance he'll be tuning in for at least some Monday. I did in Japan with the president in June we were twelve hours ahead on the tiny town president very busy day of world leader meeting. And yet he still found some time to watch a democratic debate even. I think kept uncle Merkel of Germany waiting a few minutes while he caught -- sunny TV and he was very eager to tell reporters about it. That is TV in the hallway stopped for a second to CNN so. Imagine him here at the White House the night. Settling in for a good night's debate I think he will certainly be paying close to ten. They. Turn of the president not. I only likely pay attention to this but he's got a science something else from the Supreme Court made a decision late yesterday you. For him and his new immigration policy when it comes to asylum. Yet the president declaring it's in the big victory any big win for the administration in the court says the story on this is this summer the administration put forward a new rule that would require asylum seekers. She first seek asylum in another country not the US somewhere they pass through along the way. If fact this wood and put restrictions on almost all migrants coming here from Central America. The ninth circuit last month said that this had to be put on hold with not gonna go forward and the administration asked the Supreme Court to. Allowing it to be put in place go into effect while it was going through these legal challenges it isn't gonna play out now for some time. That's of the Supreme Court said yesterday that this can move forward while the court cases are being hurt. To the administration very pleased with that this is not the end of the story this will likely end up back to the supreme court for the merits and substance of what the administration is trying to do you ACLU. Says is patently unlawful under US law you can seek asylum. Where ever you come to this country however you've got here. And Karen this likely to be a topic the president will rally around when he meets with the Republicans. Up in Baltimore a little bit later today had another White House. Also raising some eyebrows given things he's said about Baltimore's very critical of that city so. I'll be yeah I know you're going to be watching what he what he has to say about his visit. Yet residents into having dinner tonight and giving remarks to house Republicans and it's the first timing going to Baltimore since he blasted Baltimore this summer calling it a disgusting. Rat and rodent infested place he also said it's somewhere that no human being would want to live. The north and eyebrows raise when the Republicans announced that there retreat was going to be in Baltimore knowing that the president would likely make an appearance. Will see what he says there tonight and if he continues those attacks on democratic congressman Elijah Cummings. Represents part of Baltimore city. Who is one of the vague focuses of the president during that summer feud that has hot days in July. I write we have Karen Travers right there at the White House thank you so much for joining us we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.