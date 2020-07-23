Florida hits 10K new COVID-19 cases for 6th consecutive day Protesters interrupted a news conference held by Gov. Ron DeSantis, yelling at the state’s top official for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Should Democrat, Republican conventions be virtual? As America approached record highs in new coronavirus cases, “The View” co-hosts weigh in on Democrats’ plan for a virtual convention whereas President Trump continues in-person rallies.

Rep. Val Demings says Florida’s ‘had some issues’ with coronavirus response The Florida congresswoman addresses the rising number of COVID-19 cases in her state and if Jacksonville can handle Pres. Trump’s upcoming rally.