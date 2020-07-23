Trump cancels Republican convention

During Thursday's White House briefing, President Donald Trump announced he's canceling his nomination acceptance speech in Jacksonville amid surging COVID-19 cases in Florida.
4:10 | 07/23/20

Trump cancels Republican convention

