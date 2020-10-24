Transcript for Trump casts his ballot in-person

Much it was very secure. Much more secure than when you and in a ballot that could tell you that. Everything was perfect very strict. Right by the rules when you send in your ballot could never be like it never securely that they've done a fantastic. Great people. So but it's enough regarding it's an honor to be and it's great area which I know so well. And we're going to make three cops today big ones big rallies three big ones. Crafts have never been that there's ever been any thing like this is tremendous spirit. It would doing very well in Florida and we're doing very well I hear every every place else. So thank you very much and you can be very busy today. Because we're network yards. Bergen in truck became. Thank you very much every.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.