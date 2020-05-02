Trump claims successful trade deals

More
The president discusses companies coming back to the U.S., replacing the NAFTA trade deal and a strengthening relationship with China.
7:30 | 02/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump claims successful trade deals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:30","description":"The president discusses companies coming back to the U.S., replacing the NAFTA trade deal and a strengthening relationship with China.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68763580","title":"Trump claims successful trade deals","url":"/US/video/trump-claims-successful-trade-deals-68763580"}