Transcript for Trump continues treatment at Walter Reed for COVID-19

Good afternoon I'm wage jobs and we have an update on president trumps condition after he tested positive for Covert nineteen as senior administration official told ABC news. That according to his physician doctor Sean Conley the next 48 hours are critical. For monitoring a potential illness progression. But doctor Conley and the president's medical team did not say that when speaking from Walter Reed medical center earlier today. They said he is doing very well and is not on oxygen right now. However sources close to the president tell ABC news he was indeed having trouble breathing something Conley was asked about earlier today it's crazy. Ever did not supplemental lots. Right now he is not fine I'll tell that you can't say what you out but should we read into the second had been freed yesterday and today he was not on us. But we have not been on it during that has Coventry. Friends he's not on oxygen right now about an attractive network that pays and they're so yeah. Today's an oxygen but video today and Stephen Thurston and he's it's today said Saturday. No no Thursday you know there's enough I have Saturday that's awesome power forward to Thursday no oxygen none of this moments yeah and yesterday with the team. Well when we roll here he was not on oxygen. I ABC news has now learned though that president trump received supplemental oxygen yesterday app the White House after his oxygen levels drop which is what in part. Prompted his departure for Walter Reed the president's medical team did shed some light on some of the president symptoms including his course of treatment. Listen. Just 72 hours and a diagnosis now the first week encoded and in particular adjacent to tenements critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. Thursday he had a mild Calkins a nasal congestion fatigue. Poll of which are now resulting improvement. And off 48 hours ago the president receives. A special embodies therapy directed against the corona virus or working very closely with the companies monitor him. And terms and that outcome. Yesterday evening he received his first survivor your ambassador. And our plan is to continue a five day treatment course for ambassador. And the big planned for today since he's in such great spirits and doing well this encouraged him to eat and drink to stay hydrated and to be up out of bed. And to be working and doing things things that he needs to do to get well. The president's Twitter account has been active this afternoon from the hospital one tweet saying quote doctors nurses and all at the great Walter Reed medical center. And others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them are amazing. Tremendous progress has been made over the last six months in fighting this play with your help I am feeling well. On Friday the president miss a conference call on Covert nineteen vice president pence who tested negative again today stepped in for the president. The president is doctors today said that he has been able to work from Walter Reed. And now we're warning that five of the nine known participants who helped present from prepare for the first presidential debate. Have tested positive for cove in nineteen as well most recently former governor and ABC news contributor Chris Christie. Meanwhile the First Lady remains in isolation at the White House we're told that she has mild symptoms that of not worsen the the president's son Donald Trump junior tweeted this morning that he also. As a negative test result. And officials say the first couple's son Barron is also negative we will continue to monitor or all of the developments on the president's health and keep you updated throughout the day here. On ABC news live. For now I'm whit Johnson a New York.

