Transcript for Trump doing 'very well,' says doctor

This morning the president is doing very well. Behind me are summoned the members of the president's political team. The mind like to introduce. Doctor Sean Dooley pulmonary critical care. Doctor Brian care multi pulmonary critical care. Doctor Robert Browning pulmonary critical care. Doctor Jason Blalock infectious disease. Doctor Wes Campbell infectious disease. Doctor John Hodgson and seizure. Major Kurt Klein army nurse commander Megan has really. Navy nurse. Lieutenant Julie on a look at the vote of navy nurse. Lieutenant lieutenant commander John Shea clinical pharmacist. Cannot present with us or lieutenant Beth Carter lieutenant Maureen Meehan both navy nurses. And doctor Jesse show now director executive medicine program. As reported yesterday consultation with this group. I recommended we bring the president up to Walter Reed. The precautionary measure measure. To provide state of the art monitoring and any kid he may need. Just 72 hours and a diagnosis now. The first week encoded in particular day seven to ten of the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. Thursday he had a mild cough and nasal congestion and fatigue. All of which are now resulting in improving. At this time it like to bring up doctor Julie to discuss some of the specifics. President's care. During not a good afternoon doctor Schoen do is a doctor coming mentioned. We'll start off by mentioning what it wanted to credible. How incredibly proud I am of our medical teams someone behind me. In the owners spend the cure for the the president over his last 24 hours here Walter Reed. And he's receiving outstanding multi disciplinary care. The state in science four corona virus infection. We are monitoring him very closely held for any evidence of complications from the current virus. Illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to. Make him better. We have monitor is cardiac function. His kidney function as Laura functional all of those are normal. And the president this morning is not on oxygen. Not having difficulty breathing over walking around. The White House medical unit upstairs. He's an exceptionally good spirits and in fact does or completing our multi disciplinary rounds this morning. According he left us with was I feel like I can walk out of here today and and that was a very encouraging. Comment from the president. Free for all good introduced doctor Garibaldi you'll talk about some of therapeutics and do you plan for. A point of care for today thank you. Thank you doctor Julian and I'd like to echo the sentiment from the entire team when. Honor and a privilege it is to be part of a small satisfying unit to care for the president. About 48 hours ago the president received. A special antibody therapy directed against the corona virus and we're working very closely with the companies monitor him. In terms of that outcome. Yesterday evening he received his first dose of ivory render severe. And our plan is to continue a five day treatment course for and a severe. And the big plans for today since he's in such great spirits and doing well as to encourage him to eat. To drink to stay hydrated and to be up out of bed and to be working and doing things things that he needs to do to get well. Now refer doctor Connolly and questions. That's right. It's important that the president's been feeder free forever 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic. But she's doing great. I'm with bent though one other note that should be clear that he's got plenty of work to get done from the chief of staff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.