Transcript for Trump doubles down on Dorian hitting Alabama

President trump holding up this National Hurricane Center forecast of historians projected path from a week ago in the Oval Office. But with a black Klein added a hearing to falsely project that Dorian would move across Florida into Alabama. That was the original. Chart and use the it was going to hit. Not only part of the Georgia could have we going toward the gulf. Here's the original map issued last week. Alabama in the clear. Good movement on another shop I don't know let them. Yeah. A White House spokesman later confirming it was drawn with a shark being but the president seemingly doubling down after being ridiculed for falsely claiming repeatedly. That Alabama home was in Dorian projected path. Could eat Indian war. And the reason they're strong winds and something. It may. The National Weather Service even forced to correct ten saying Alabama will not see any impacts from Dorian. The days later trump still refusing to back down. Overnight releasing yet another map showing Dorian projected to hit Alabama this want to firmer regional water agency in South Florida. With a warning if anything on this graphic causes confusion ignore the entire product. And again tweeting about it this morning. Even in the midst of this national emergency president trump is prioritizing being proven right. It is a violation of federal lots of falsify a National Weather Service forecast. FEMA and now are declining to comment referring all questions back to the White House in as secretary ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.