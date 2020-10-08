Transcript for Trump escorted out of press briefing, returns after shooting outside White House

Dowd Dow Jones are. Going to BM in the way they're going it looks like it just about going to be jumping records hopefully soon. People. Okay. So thank you very much so that the there was a shooting. Outside and let us and seems to be very well under control it like to think the Secret Service for doing. Dear. Always quick and very effective work. But there was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital I don't know the condition of the purse seems that the person was. Was shot. By Secret Service. So we'll see what happens and you have do you get something done. Oh there are no details we just fanned out just now. It was outside of the White House this area right over here. And they'll have details Wheeler well somebody is taken to the hospital. It seems that the shooting was done by law enforcement at that person at the suspect it was the suspect who was shot. And this just took place a couple of people outside. I noticed the man named John Roberts who you know. He reported that he heard chance he was excited he heard two shipments. Yeah. We civilians within that they're going to finally individuals anything sir and we don't know me now. We don't the Secret Service issued this seems to speak yup it. If she's wearing paintings are presently taking are no we're just out over to the Oval Office. But yeah. Just told me when he came up you're pretty much so it's like I did he sits there could you please come with me. So you're surprised I was surprised though so I think is probably pretty unusual. But. Very very professional people that do a fantastic jab as you know. So it seems to me it seems to be from what I would say there was a shooting it was law enforcement. Shot someone seems to be the suspect and the suspect is now on the way to the hospital. I can't tell you the condition of assessment. There was nobody else injured there was no other law enforcement injured. And I just want to I would probably get on to the press conference but. I do want to thank Secret Service did they are fantasy the job they do. For one in the city entries yes. That's what I understand that and we'll have yeah. You. You have to get that down hotel have a detailed may be a briefing for you outside later. I don't know I didn't ask that question. It might not have had anything to do with me it might have been something else but it was on the outside of the premises the wolf. The the as you know the fencing especially the new fencing that they've put up his very powerful. But it was on the outside of the witness okay and they'll have a full report Secret Service in a little while level police were. What she rattles its unfortunate that this is a world but the world's always been. The dangerous place it's not something that's unique the world has been. You look back over the centuries the world has been dangerous place very dangerous place and that it will continue Vegas for a period it.

