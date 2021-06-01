Transcript for Trump falsely claims that Vice President Pence can deny Biden’s victory

And let's bring in ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks for more on this Mary Alice. This joint session is normally. A ceremonial step it's like opening an envelope at the Oscars but president trump has many convinced vice president pens can deny Biden's win. What's pence is real authority here. Good morning Diane look at president Nickie claims that are just not back up in lock. Nor the constitution. The vice president does not have already a giant shears you will be like you say presenting the presenting vote totals bursts of vote totals from the state should the Electoral College vote totals show and many. Some senators do in fact Jeff Long those Republicans from the house there'll be a base and both in the congress and he will be presenting those vote totals both totals ocean but I. Finals of the joint session we know that death Democrats and Joseph Biden how those votes to solidify. Joseph Biden Electoral College win from a November. I think we're backer though it. Both the federal law around Electoral College. Well being of the constitution clipped a power running elections in the states paneled lecture member Republican conservatives. Actually stood for giving more power Tuesday due to run business lady stopped it even in situations and constitution it's more ambiguous but the constitution does not ambiguous this year it's a bit steep and decide how to run their elections as long as they all federal law should you know congress does have the power to settle a dispute in his state but again that's how we have arch we have governors of both parties plenty of Republican governors plenty of Republican state legislatures. That stage they Canada. Well they reach out of the boats they checked their boats and they settled on the boat. Certifying the votes they're not even presenting a dispute for congress you sent ouch so there's really. He Republican and it. Offers and rejection is really going outside. The norms that happened long established. Fun and talking about norms more than 100 Republicans in the house and a dozen in the senate. Say they will inject the results of that the states have already certified but Democrats have objected. Two Electoral College results in previous elections so why is this any different. First we haven't seen so many members of one party disputed election results since reconstruction. You know very messy uneasy time and our country right after the civil war should it doesn't floor when one democratic senator Barbara Boxer California filed objections to Ohio's results should John Kerry had RDC. There's not a question about when. Whether she is trying to overturn the higher election results should in this case we obviously have an outgoing president who is didn't the end game that members of his party look for some way to cheat in all this even though he locks should all that our senator our. Actually it's 2004. She to have various specific case I'm a voter suppression claims of voter suppression in Ohio I think you remember that these Republicans are extremely. That it wasn't even style and yesterday that we knew which states they were eating about objecting to they cannot meet the city claims what he secretly shoes in the boats bear should come this seems to be much more of sweeping argument on their house. Somehow the election was nasty. When he gets to it is is on the ground just don't see it. Less trail. And it's worth pointing out that even those who do say they plan to object have said they're not doing it with the intentions of overturning. The elections are even they are admitting that Biden is president they just want to call attention to election integrity issues that may or may not exist. I think that's right but again we don't like how rusty saying that there were election integrity issues and so I think it's a little bit of a stretch for members of congress in Washington should be telling ST that there were issues with local officials on the ground. Are saying that they had counted and recounted the boat and on about where the boat slip. So let's last night's elections in Georgia and now how significant gain is more Knox win and that how significant is it that we're still awaiting this other race too close to call. You heard Steve dozens on the very talked about how are making history she goes first black man outlet to the US senate honesty and Georgia yet really powerful speech last night or EXE 82 year old hands at -- to someone else and whimsical and treat youngest son to be a united state senator she's incredibly powerful. Arch all of Nancy history in Georgia hot shots are standing and a here you know I think it's a big Democrats have long said that it yet black voters out to do all in a significant way they would be able to slip dusty little. We're seeing evidence that might be true words it does have one of the country's largest American populations cash you know this is also a sign it. It's just changing politically we've seen huge. Balloons in the Atlanta oh he Atlanta metro area. It's not just that black population the Hispanic population the Asian American population young boaters. And some traditionally conservatives. Suburbs that have just run away from child under Republican Party. And the remaining race in Georgia as we said and we can't make this more clear it is still too close to call that Democrat John toss up. Seems to be trying to portray some confidence saying that you know when the votes are counted they think they'll come out on top. He gave a little bit of what sounded like premature victory speech this morning so so hypothetically if ops off does win. That makes. The senate a tie it's 5050 in terms of control. The vice president then becomes a tiebreaker how unusual is it to be in that position and what does that do for the Biden administration. Incredibly unusual. It works a happens it would just be what about three times our nation's history written that is indications you know last time in 2000 it was actually. A TT tying president elect Dick Cheney was buried by president Cheney was obviously going to be the tiebreaker they are sure that Republicans. The majority in the senate but. He doesn't really interesting because she just six month after George Bush took office each. Actually Republican in the senate switched party such an eventually became a Democrat and so they switched over to Democrats with -- first she church so. Democrat how did TD split. They might not London. I am Mary Alice parks thanks for the breakdown we appreciate it.

