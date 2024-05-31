Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in hush money trial

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime on Thursday and Rep. Bryon Donalds (R-Fla.) reacts to the unprecedented verdict.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live