Transcript for Trump heads to visit Texas border wall, makes 1st public comments since riots

And as he heads to the US Mexico border president trump is speaking publicly after days of silence. White House correspondent Kara Phillips joins me now for more on not cure what did the president have to say. And why take this trip now. Right well for Seles. It's a what he said we've decided not to even air it because what he said was just simply. I think delusional is the best way to put it and that's of course what critics are saying now as soon as they heard his words. Because he actually said to reporters. May we don't you know who today are. Looked at my speech looked at my words and I have no regrets and I said nothing that was inappropriate. I think we just need to. To move on because that that that is just simply. Not true when you look at what happened at last weekend is just completely disrespectful. To those who died in the violence that took place up on cap although Capitol Hill so let's move on to why he's making this trip. Look I mean he's trying to save his legacy bright he's heading to Alamo. Texas not to be confused with the Alamo by the way and during his his campaigning and when he did step into office was that he was gonna build a quote big beautiful wall and he was going to keep the Mexicans out and you remember all the controversy. Surrounding the he's trying to go somewhere where he thinks okay they'll pay attention to me this is a big part of my legacy this was when my big promises to the country. Back tell you Diane that I think it's being completely overshadowed by what's happening on the hill and how Democrats are going forward with yet another impeachment. At least three house Democrats have not tested positive for Coleman nineteen since the siege last week. Saying some of the lawmakers they were in lockdown with refused to Wear masks now at least one congresswoman is calling for fines what's the latest. That's right so we just actually this just came through about five minutes ago diet Democrat from Illinois at Brad Snyder is the third member to test positive now. For co bid the first representative Dick came forward was Bonnie Watson Coleman the Democrat from New Jersey and then it was. Represent ever privilege I appalled. Who who just came forward and and made a lot of noise about the fact that that more people are testing positive sends that locked down and here's what sort of created the conversation. When that the doctor up on the they hill announced that there was somebody that tested positive. And there was concern about everybody being jammed in really tie eight during the siege there on Capitol Hill and and there were people not wearing masks matter fact there was a video that surfaced Diane you might remember where a Democrat. Was seen handing out mass wooden Republican members were not excepting that mass of mean we don't we still don't know who exactly was. Infected at that time and how exactly this spread but clearly there is concern about the fact that everybody was hunkered down and it was a double whammy there was a certain violent mob. Infiltrating in the capital meanwhile there was somebody that was positive with co bid and and possibly passing along to other members as they were all jammed in face to face a yes -- Pollack is calling for finds. But were yet to see what exactly will happen and president Chung met with vice president. Pence last night for the first time since pence announced Biden's electoral victory. What do we know about that meeting. Can I say something Diana I would've loved to ban a fly on the wall turning in that meeting I think when many others yes exactly and isn't that interesting that that meeting was closed off to reporters and and really all we have is what the White House is saying happened within that meeting and it was. It was very Vanilla that they talked about the last four years they talked about the week left. And that those that in that word a part of that violent mob on the hill were not people that represented. And trumps America first movement. But look. We know. Donald Trump by now pretty well right I can't imagine. That the conversation about invoking the 25 amendment didn't come up in that meeting and then the conversation. Just prior. Go weak book war. When when the president was very vocal than putting pressure on on vice president pens to quote do what's right about collect oral college counts so. What truly happened in that meeting. Reduced Eden. It will be hard to find that out but what the White House is saying is that it was a civil conversation and they were reflecting on what they've done in the past four years and how they're gonna go forward. This next week and we're also learning more about the backlash from private companies over president trumps role in last week's event. What's the latest there. Well I mentioned that yesterday you and I talked a little bit about it and I'm not surprised things started to sort of circulate yesterday. When the PGA came forward and said were pole in the championship. Tournament from a trumps of golf club in that mr. that was a huge. Move and and change and and announcement because. That hits president trump. We're right in the pocket book and write to the heart you know he loves golf he loves his golf clubs and this is a big money maker for him so. From the time you and I talked about that sit too today. Drake to bank get picking its relationship signature bank making its relationship. Donations. Up freezing. In a truck has a lot of properties he has a lot of real estate if his brand is already starting to get hit hard and that's going to continue so when you're talking about president Donald Trump and his brand. And his bank account and that now that's taking a big hit. Well. It's not gonna stop I can tell you that M I'm sure we'll hear from him regarding how this is gonna have such a tremendous economic impact on him just put aside the political impact. What's gonna happen to his wallet his future his investments. Unknown at this point but it's not looking good right here fills for us in Washington thank you debt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.