Transcript for Trump highlights US military strength in 9/11 speech

I'm so lots of people and presidents from bum marked the anniversary with. A moment of silence and a ceremony at the Pentagon so I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House Karen good to see you we know that. Vice president Mike Pence was in Shanksville and that the president spoke at the Pentagon. There's a traditional moment of silence here this morning or at 846. Kimberly the president and the First Lady as well as White House staff. Gathering on the south lawn and then later the president went out to the Pentagon to participate in the observance ceremony there could charm mark's work combination of tribute to the heroes that day the people who risk their own lives to save other lives. He also honored the memory of the victims of the terror attacks but there was also a message of the aggressiveness. Of US power American military might the president said that anybody who hates the United States will get hit back harder. It was striking the president delivering us from our standing in front in the Pentagon the symbol of the American military power. And just steps away from the spot that was hit by American Airlines flight 77. On that morning eighteen years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.