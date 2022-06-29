Trump investigation latest: Special master lays out timeline for seized documents

ABC News investigative reporter Katherine Faulders and legal contributor Kimberly Wehle discuss the latest in the investigation into documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live