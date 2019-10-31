-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister
-
Now Playing: Trump invites ISIS raid 'hero' dog to White House
-
Now Playing: Negotiations resuming in Chicago teachers strike
-
Now Playing: 'Have You Seen This Man' podcast: Breaking down episode 3
-
Now Playing: Convicted rapist mistakenly released now captured
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
-
Now Playing: Twitter to ban all political advertising
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin's family 'in chaos': Report
-
Now Playing: House prepares for 1st floor vote on impeachment
-
Now Playing: California wildfires spark 'extreme red flag warning'
-
Now Playing: Santa Ana winds spark new California wildfires
-
Now Playing: House Democrats to hold vote on next steps in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: 2019 World Series Champions
-
Now Playing: New wildfires force evacuations in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Growing effort to free convicted killer on death row
-
Now Playing: Roast your Halloween pumpkin: How to make homemade pumpkin puree
-
Now Playing: The evolution of Halloween costumes have made it the sexiest holiday of the year
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battling California wildfires with hurricane-force winds
-
Now Playing: California community comes together during wildfire emergency
-
Now Playing: Dangerous wildfires prompt evacuations