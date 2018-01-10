Transcript for Trump gives Medal of Honor to Army Special Forces medic

Today it's my privilege to award the congressional medal of honor. To an army special forces medic. Who now serves in the United States Secret Service. Please join me in welcoming staff Sargent Ronald share. On. When April 6 2000 date Ron was among the few dozen special forces coaches. And 100 Afghan commandos. Who dropped off by helicopter in due shock valley the first team began to scale the cliff toward the village. As they approached the town. Roughly 200 well trained and well armed terrorists. Ambushed the American. And Afghan forces. Sue Enron heard his comrade call his name. Ryan well and had been struck by shrapnel. At the base. Of the mountain run braved enemy fire to rush to his friend. And to treat his wounds. And he heard over the radio that American fighters near the top of that cliff were pinned down. Ron fly and the rocky mountain all the while fighting back against the enemy. And dodging gunfire. Left and right. Rockets were Shia everything which. When he reached the top quarter of his close friends and Afghan interpreter. Was already dead. Two Americans had been she. Dillon bear. And Luis Morales. He treated them both to stabilize. Them and recommendation. Rod through his body on top of Dillon to protect him. From shrapnel. It was there on that clips that are run realized I guess he. Well pretty much like that was hit right rhyme but Ron realize that. This was probably the end. Might be all over. And as he recounts I just said a prayer and asked that my wife. And son would be okay with what was going to happen. And I just went back to work. One of his teammates John Walden was trying to protect the injured. When he where she. Almost severing his leg and as Ron was still. Rendering life saving aid to Dillon. He directed another soldier to help stem the bleeding. And a bullet cut through master Sargent Scott Ford's arm. And struck Ron's helmet. Ron said it felt like he had been hit. On the head with a baseball bat. But he got out. And then pretty bad shape vantage Scott's arm. Soon Ron and his comrades. Used nylon webbing. To lower the most critically injured down the sides of this really dangers and very steep cliff. When he reached the base of the mountain run race to. Each patient. Giving them life saving. Care they were bleeding profusely. And preparing them to be evacuated by Alec. But Ron was not done yet he judge back to the mountain although Aaliyah. And then rejoined the fight. For more than six hours Ryan bravely faced down the enemy. Not a single American died in that brutal battle. Thanks in great measure. To Ron's heroic actions present you do with the congressional. Medal. Of honor.

