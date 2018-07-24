-
Now Playing: Trump looks to revoke security clearances
-
Now Playing: President Trump threatens Iran on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Trump set to bail out farmers affected by retaliatory tariffs
-
Now Playing: Trump goes off-script in speech to veterans
-
Now Playing: Police release images of suspect in Houston cardiologist's slaying
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry follows in Diana's footsteps at AIDS conference
-
Now Playing: Pitcher makes MLB debut 14 months after horrific injury
-
Now Playing: Ultimate DIY hacks to transform your backyard
-
Now Playing: Hayley Atwell discusses the new 'Christopher Robin' film live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Henry Cavill opens up about 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams takes trip to Italy for authentic dinner
-
Now Playing: What not to do when sharks are in the water
-
Now Playing: New study calls on doctors to screen for depression in new dads
-
Now Playing: Former 'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke reunites with her long-lost sister
-
Now Playing: Dealer finds storage locker holds valuable paintings
-
Now Playing: Survivor describes Bahamas boat explosion
-
Now Playing: Family speaks after college student disappears without a trace
-
Now Playing: Olympic swimmer suspended after Instagram post
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani says Trump may submit to Mueller interview
-
Now Playing: Trump reviews security clearances of critical former officials