Transcript for Trump orders troops to border

The president is also putting immigration front and center promising to send troops to the border Karen Travers is at the White House Karen at what British troops meant to be doing. Now the question is that's the big one right now Diana and we know what they can't do the president is preparing to send about 5000. Active duty service members to the US border with Mexico. He says this is to confront what he calls an invasion Antony said last night in an interview with Fox News but. It's what these troops can not do that certainly getting a lot of attention they cannot act in in law enforcement capacity. Making good down there not to control the border but to help Border Patrol agents with administrative tasks they could set up tents for example they could transport agents. But they can't actually arrest anybody or detain anybody that's trying to cross the border the president says though that this is something that is necessary right now to confront what he calls a national emergency. The day and this is only a 45 day deployments that caravan that the president has cited. It's still about 900 miles away from the US border so if you look at the timing there's not even clear that these troops will be deployed. When that caravan could possibly even reach the border if it even gets to that point so what are analysts saying is this political move ahead of the mid terms. Yes it is one week ago until the midterm elections the president has certainly. I've been trying to stoke fears to rally Republican voters are calling this an invasion calling this an emergency when many will say. It's neither of those things but this is an issue that's very important to his base of supporters and it's certainly one that heat things will get people out next week.

