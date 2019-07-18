Transcript for Trump ramps up racist rhetoric at rally

We began in north Carolina at that raucous rally presidents from where he continued his racist attacks on four. Democratic congress women of color so our tier in Iran was right there at the rally and has more Terry. A Kimberly well it was quite a night this was the president's first big rally since he began those attacks on the four democratic congresswoman that ignited that racial and Xena phobic firestorm that was. He was road testing some of these new themes. And the crowd really aided up at times it was just striking being in that room the president. Going after each of the four congresswoman all women of color by name taking them down with his attack sometimes misrepresenting what they had said. And listen to what happens when he gets to representative congresswoman. Gil Honda Omar represented the people of Minnesota's fifth district with the with the crowd. Il son Omar. Such as striking moment they are and the president letting it play let that Xena Paul but cried. Com louder to him and enjoying every minute DeVon goes without saying Omar. A duly elected representative in that House of Representatives is a US citizen he went on not just attacking them on policy but denigrating them. Listen to how he couldn't. Bring himself. To say. Representative Alexander of cause you Cortez is full name. I don't have time to go with three different name. Look lower court had. Mike Starr takes too much time. That a president. They have a lot to talk somebody can talk about a good economy that he's presiding over and he does it talk about the trade negotiations he's doing talks about that but this is what really gets him and his crowd going. These attacks it's almost as if he's testing this scene you know politics they say. Used to say is a game of addition not subtraction you're looking for more votes that the president has clearly made a bet he wants to get out every single person. Who stinks as he does and it's more than a strategy. President trump and his movement are try to redefine who gets to be an American. And it's not based on citizenship. But on how they define loyalty. To America. Kimberly.

