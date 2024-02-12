Trump: Russia can 'do whatever the hell they want' if NATO nation doesn't 'pay bills'

Former President Trump is facing backlash after saying he wouldn't protect a NATO nation that didn't contribute enough defense funds.

February 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live