Trump is set to face arraignment in Manhattan: Analysis

Former President Donald Trump is expected to face over two dozen charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments and more on what this indictment could mean for his 2024 presidential campaign.

April 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live