Transcript for Trump signs emergency declaration for Puerto Rico, calls San Juan mayor 'incompetent'

And we move to Washington. Where presidents from also has Puerto Rico on his mind in a tweet this morning he wrote quote. We are tracking it closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads as usual to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready and we'll do a great job when they do let them know it and give them a big thank you. Not like last time that includes from the incompetent mayor of San Juan. I want to bring in Karen Travers. At the White House to discuss this Karen it seems the president. Priorities shifted in the same sweet birthday talking about being mugged then he's attacking the mayor why. That kind of picking up where they left off the last time that there are any changes between the president and the mayor of San Juan. I remember they were certainly Saturday at each other's throats after hurricane Maria two years ago. Last night the president declared an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico and Kimberly that means that funding federal assistance from. Can start getting to the island and it authorizes DHS and FEMA. To handle and manage any federal response efforts there but the president. Very quickly after that is shifting into it defensive mode saying that FEMA deserves thank you in the desert. Gratitude and appreciation for the work they're doing and the work that. They will be doing the chief says they get the last time around the thought came after they and mayor of San Juan last night on CNN was already criticizing the president. For how he has spoken about Puerto Rico and how the ongoing recovery effort down there have been. He says that the government has been giving things that they need but it's the president who she blamed for the fact that it's been slow and but this process we've not been as smooth as it could be. And Karen what does FEMA help actually mean when their trump administration is diverting funds from disaster relief. Two border and buying more beds for these detention centers. Yes that's an interesting headline that pat was first reported yesterday keeping you confirm that. The administration has been telling lawmakers that they're going to shift about 200. 71 million dollars from the Homeland Security budget. And shift money down to the US southern border that would be for moving in detaining undocumented immigrants and building incorporated to start processing clean down there. About a 155. Million dollar of that money will come from FEMA. No surprise Kimberly the reaction from Democrats was anger they say this is unacceptable right now. At hurricane season is really getting under way you can't take money that should be going to feel that are going to need it after storms and Puerto Rico. And shifted down there administration though is defending net and saying that the you know will have what they need to hear a thing. In areas that are impacted by storm. And speaking of the border very interesting because the president says he wants this border wall. By Election Day. The top priority for the president in the McCain campaign promise in 2016. And now certainly he realizes the clock is ticking and he wants to get as much done as possible before Election Day the peak invaded his supporters. Promise made promise pets. Why how he would do that though officials say that he has suggested that people. Breaker bend laws that these private land skirt environmental laws and that he had told officials on his team. That he would pardon if they did and that breaking any laws. Senior White House official this morning that the president was joking when he said that but also said that it's still very much a very big priority for the president. All right Karen chatter that the White House good to see you thank you for the updates we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.