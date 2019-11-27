Transcript for Trump signs executive order creating task force for missing Native Americans

It is my honor to sign an executive order when there is doing right now to addressing tragedy facing native American communities in crisis and missing. And murdered American Indians and Alaska natives. In particular women and children to tremendous problem it's you know four. A long time many many decades beyond that. We're going to invest in listed as. We're grateful to write security. Bar. Secretary. He statistics are sobering and heartbreaking recently more than 5000. Native American women and girls. Were reported missing and has seen it here. While the majority return home or found too many are still missing and that whereabouts are unknown. And he usually notified. One study showed that date of American women certain tribal communities are ten times more likely to be murdered. Than the average American. The victims and their families deserve action and vision of happened many years ago. Today watching operation. Estes. Inter agency task force led by Gerald. With operation ladies yes as we will bring you halted native American communities across the nation. We will deliver justice for the victims closure for the families and safety to those in harm's way. And on behalf of every missing or murdered native American will manage. I am going to sign this order and it will be a great honor to be shining. Disorder and thank you open. Very much. No that's something that you go all time ago. Decades ago prudently.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.