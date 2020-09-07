Transcript for Trump signs Latino-focused executive order

The executive order I will sign and a few moments will expand our efforts across. All federal government to deliver educational and economic opportunity for Hispanic Americans. At the heart of our strategy to create. A prosperous future for every Hispanic American as well as all Americans. Is a great family of education we are going to have a tremendous program and we happen you know we're a believer in choice. Joyce the other folks don't believe in choice and choices in great civil rights issue and maybe he great one. Of our times. I'm going to fight to ensure that every Hispanic American parent has the freedom. And the right to send your child to the public private charter faith based Mac at home. Or independent school of your choice. And school choices today. Incredible issue in many ways it's a political issue I agree. Most people agree with us the Smart ones definitely agree with us but it's also a moral issue and it really is a fundamental. Issue of civil rights no American students should ever be trapped in a failing government school which is happens so often for so many years. So now I'm gonna go and sign a very important document one that we've been working on for a long time and I just want to congratulate. The Hispanic. American community. Credible people thank you very much in godless you won't atlas America think there.

