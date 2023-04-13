Trump sits for 2nd deposition in the NY attorney general’s civil fraud lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump, his oldest children and his company are accused of inflating the value of his net worth and real estate portfolio.

April 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live