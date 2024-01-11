Trump speaks after defense’s closing arguments in civil fraud trial

Trump’s attorney Chris Kise concluded his closing argument by blaming accountants and urging the judge to reject the claims against the former president, saying that the case goes beyond Trump.

January 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live