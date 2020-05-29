Trump says he spoke to George Floyd's family

"It’s very important, I believe, to the family, to everybody that the memory of George Floyd be a perfect memory,” President Donald Trump said at a business roundtable event on Friday.
2:46 | 05/29/20

