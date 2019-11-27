Trump suggests he's fighting a new 'war on Thanksgiving’

President Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Sunrise, Florida, Tuesday night that "some people" want to change the name of Thanksgiving.
0:34 | 11/27/19

As we gather together war Thanksgiving you know some people wanted change the name tags. I don't want to use it. About what is to also. With Christmas but now everybody's using Christmas again remember ice. I. But now what happened. Do little work on Thanksgiving people have different ideas why it shouldn't be called Thanksgiving but everybody in this room and no love the name Thanksgiving and we've actually.

