Transcript for Trump supporters rally in DC

One week after Joseph Biden won the presidential election thousands of president trump supporters gathered in Washington DC. Okay. President's motorcade driving down Pennsylvania Avenue as he smiled and waved to the grout. After being declared as the winner in Georgia and Arizona yesterday Biden Nell projected to have 306. Electoral votes. A president trump who spent the day golfing is still refusing to concede delaying the transition resource is divided. Only four senate Republicans have acknowledged biting as the president elect. I didn't still unable to coordinate with the White House corona virus task force or multiple other agencies has named his chief of staff. Ron Klain and is pushing forward with his own task force on the pandemic. During a bike ride in Delaware Saturday he indicated there may soon be a decision on his cabinet. Many of president trumps supporters falsely claiming the election. Was stolen from the president whipping that we want. The administration's own Department of Homeland Security determine the November 3 election was the most secure in American history there's no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes change votes or was in any way compromised. The pro trump marchers were met with some counter protesters as well as this man who didn't vote for either trump or by. I'm out here showing up support for the policies I agree with them on. And at the same time telling everybody out here it's over he needs the conceived obvious or a loser. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has taken over the trump campaign's election lawsuits so far judges in Michigan and Pennsylvania have dismissed the campaign's case is on voter fraud for lack of credible evidence entered timber ABC news Washington DC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.