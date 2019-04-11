Trump threatens to cut off federal funding for California wildfires

Last November, as crews battled the Camp and Woolsey fires, Trump blamed the state in a tweet for "gross mismanagement of the forests."
President provost threatening to cut federal aid for California wildfires the president exude the State's democratic governor of doing a quote terrible job at forest management but the most recent California wildfires. Did not burn down any fourth Gavin Newsom the governor there later fired back on Twitter you don't believe in climate change. You're excused from this conversation.

