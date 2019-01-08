Trump threatens new tariffs on China

More
The U.S. will impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports beginning on Sept. 1.
0:20 | 08/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump threatens new tariffs on China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The U.S. will impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports beginning on Sept. 1. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64717042","title":"Trump threatens new tariffs on China ","url":"/US/video/trump-threatens-tariffs-china-64717042"}