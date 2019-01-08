-
Now Playing: US reaches tariff deal with Mexico
-
Now Playing: Adviser talks economy under President Trump
-
Now Playing: Federal Trade Commission fines Facebook record $5 billion over privacy issues
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens new tariffs on China
-
Now Playing: T. rex does donuts in a boat
-
Now Playing: Sea turtles hatch on South Carolina beach
-
Now Playing: Rare tick virus is on the rise
-
Now Playing: Father-son duo tackles 7-Eleven gunman
-
Now Playing: Why this woman bought out an entire shoe store
-
Now Playing: Mario Lopez under fire for comments on trans kids
-
Now Playing: Trump supporters line up in Cincinnati for president's upcoming rally
-
Now Playing: Rapper A$AP Rocky begins 2nd day of trial
-
Now Playing: Reactions and recap to the 2nd 2020 Democratic primary debate
-
Now Playing: Colorado woman charged by black bear during vacation in Canada
-
Now Playing: No charges sought in hot car death of twins
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Woman celebrates 107th birthday in style
-
Now Playing: Longest serving female trooper of Florida Highway Patrol signs off
-
Now Playing: Woman rescued from turbulent dam water
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old scores baskets from his bedroom window