Trump vows to appeal historic guilty verdict in hush money trial

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony crime on Thursday. Florida attorney Dave Aronberg with ABC News’ Mark Updegrove and Galen Druke react to the verdict.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live