Transcript for Trump weighs in on Bannon arrest

Well I feel very badly I haven't been dealing with him for a long period of time is most of the people in this room now. He was involved in our campaign he worked for Goldman Sachs he worked worked for a lot of companies but he was involved likewise in our campaign. And for small part of the administration of very early on haven't been dealing with him at all. I know nothing about the project other than I didn't like when I read about it I didn't like it I said this is for government this is in for private people. And it sounded to me like show boating and I think I let my opinion be very strongly stated that the time I didn't like it was show boating and may be looking for funds. But you'll have to see what happens. I think it's eighty and very sad thing here. Just a bad and I think it's. Surprising. That this was something as you know just by reading social media and by reading. Whatever it is and vice speak into the Mike and Mike in all of them I didn't like that project at that that was a project that was being done for. She'll quoting reasons I don't know that he was in judge I didn't know any of the other people either. But it's it's sad it's very same respect. Closer contest. Did manage proctor donuts Michael Flynn it's brigade home before Michael Cohen. What's at Santa your judgment that these kind people I feel no idea and a culture of lawlessness. Around people who there was. Going to homelessness and the Obama administration they spider and our campaign illegally. And if you look at all of the things and over the scandals they had they had tremendous lawlessness. But I know nothing about I was not involved in the project I have no idea who was. But I can tell you I didn't know the people the three people that we've talked about were people that I did not know. I don't believe I have a madam I don't think it should be a privately financed wall I don't think it's too complex it's too big. And we're now up to 300 miles almost and another week we can have will be up to 300 miles of wall. At the highest level they were even having construction problems I was reading to little I know about it I get from you. I was reading where they're having construction problems with the wall that they would of they had a small area just to show people that we. They could build the walls and then having a lot of problems where it was toppling over and other things. And I didn't like it because I didn't want to be associated with that we've built a very powerful wall. It was a wall that is virtually impossible to get through its very very tough it's very strong and it's everything the Border Patrol want it. And I didn't wanna have a wall that was going to be an interior wall and I felt this was going to be material critical and so I adore I didn't know her I don't know that. I didn't know about that is involved and but I didn't know and it I didn't know the other people. And I but I do think it's a sad event and again Steve has had any egg. Great career Goldman Sachs he's had a career with a lot of other people I haven't dealt with them and all over years now. Literally years. And I guess this was a project he was involved in but it was something that. The fact you can see it made statements about it a long time ago something that I very much felt it was inappropriate to be doing okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.