Transcript for Trump's comments on USPS funding spark mail-in voting concerns

Now delve a little deeper into the growing controversy over the US Postal Service talking to Fox Business yesterday president trump. Had this to say about why the White House and Democrats are deadlocked on a stimulus package. Day 13 and a half million dollars. I wore the blue something's got to turn out to be fraudulent dust election money basically they went three and after he had billion dollars. War. Demand went about such a universal mail in ballots through their church they want to warning five's. Billion dollars billion. For the postal system they need that money in order because of his work sort of take all of these millions and millions of ballots. If we don't make a deal that means you don't get that money that means they can't have. Universal mail in voting. They just get out that. You know this crazy thing. ABC's Devin Dwyer has been reporting on this and he joins me now I DeVon there's a lot of outraged about this. But I want to clarify if he troops saying that he's trying to block the Postal Service from being able to deliver mail in voting. Or is he using this as leverage for a stimulus deal. So while there are a lot of claims flying here Diana here's the bottom line despite the president's warnings there's no evidence right now that the post office can't handle the volume. Hot in mail ballots this this fall the postal workers union told me. I just this week that they think that the mail election mailed us this fall will be a cakewalk the. The president's own about postmaster general is breaking with the president he says they can handle this just fine though delivered on time. Whether or not they get that money the president's talking about so it's not clear Diane. How much of this is leverage for these negotiations but one thing we do you know the president. I seems to believe deeply contrary to any evidence that mail in voting only helps Democrats even though that's it's simply not. True and general would have brought concerns a president and that same interview references issues that mail in voting in North Carolina New Jersey. And Virginia what are we know about these cases and should we be worried. Well mail in voting can be messy we've seen it happen. There can be delivery delays erroneous absentee ballot applications landing that was what the president was referring to in Virginia. Hot a lot of ballots thrown out in the primary in New Jersey this year because signature matches. I didn't hold up these things happen every year and there's no evidence here Diane at the case is the president mentioned. Amounted to fraud election officials though I talk to say. They remind us there's potential for fraud and every form of voting every year there are isolated cases. But there are verification procedures in place in every single state. ID requirements you have to send in a photo copy you have to check the signature win the ballots are received back. Hot and of course that it and there are our witness signatures and number of states it's much more difficult. To vote fraudulently in some might make it seem. And I know that you spoke to the president of the American postal workers union I want to play a clip of what he told you. We handle on the average almost 500 million. Pieces. Each routine to do national mail this is not a question of capacity. It's not a question of already fraud it's a question of how fast the mail moves through the system. So DeVon he's just confident on capacity insecurity but not so much on timing how important is that. He and timing is critical died in most states believe it or not ballots that are received after Election Day. Are not counted even if their post man postmarked. Before the election so advocates say they're biggest worry though right now. Is actually be staffing an operational changes that are good are under way at the post ads as an overhaul. Taking place right now at the post office being put in place by president Trump's own postmaster general. And one of the nation's top election lawyers told me I just yesterday she's very concerned about that tickle us. We are hearing complaints from virtually every part of the country. That people are not getting their ordinary mail delivered in time many of these are. Black voters Latino voters and other voters of color who had been disproportionately. Hard hit. By the pandemic. And want the option to vote by mail into thousands whining. This overhaul. People are complaining that it's causing these delays so why do this now knowing the election is right around the corner. He Jack and that's a question to and that members of both parties on Capitol Hill here in Washington are asking some are calling for an investigation. Why overhaul the post office right now just weeks before the election. I the post office tells us these delays are temporary they're part of these changes don't go away they say there's no deliberate. Top political intent to slow down ballots but here's the bottom line if you want to vote by mail this fall you can request your ballot. Right now an advocates say you should do that right now when it comes in the mail in September October. Go right away don't wait until the last minute Diane right good advice to heaven we appreciate breaking it down for us thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.