Transcript for Trump's condition continues to improve

When everyone. Since we spoke class president has continued to improve. As with any illness there are frequent ups and downs over the course particularly when a patients being so closely watched twenty for hours a day. We review and debate every finding compared to existing signs and literature. Weighing the risks and benefits of every intervention its timing is inning as well as any potential impacts to delay. May have. Over the course of his illness the president has experienced you have to said the trends and drops his oxygen saturation. We debated the reasons for this and whether we need an inner being. Is it determination of the team based predominantly on the timeline from the initial diagnosis. That we initiate that some of the zen. I'd like to take this opportunity now gives some speculation over the course in the it illness. The last couple days. Up to issue in the course of his his own illness. Thursday night into Friday morning when I left the bedside the president was doing well. But only mild symptoms and as oxygen it was in the high nineties. Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside president had a high fever as oxygen oxygen saturation this transit we dipping. Below 94%. Given these two developments I was concerned for possible rapper progression of the illness. I recommended that president we try some supplemental oxygen to see how he responds. He was fairly adamant that he didn't need it she's not sure to breast. He's tired had a fever who knows about it after about a minute and only two leaders. The saturation levels are back over forty over 95%. State on that fer a Val spin our maybe there was off and gone. Later that day at a time the team here was at the bedside. President had been up out of bed moving about the residents will only mild symptoms. Despite this thorough and agreed the best course of action was admitted to Walter Reed for more thorough evaluation monitoring. I'd like to invite at doctor Julie discussed. Term plan. Thank you doctor Connolly. Before ever get a bumper is clinical update on the president's condition I do want to reiterate my comments from yesterday. Regarding the how proud I am to be a part of this multidisciplinary multi institutional team of clinical professionals behind me. And what an honor to secure for the president. Pure Walter Reed national Terry medical center. Regarding his caucus at a sufficient continues to improve. He has remained without fever since Friday morning there's vital signs are stable. From a pulmonary standpoint he remains on we're mayor this morning. And it is not complaining of shortness of breath. Or other significant respiratory symptoms he's emulating himself walking around the White House Miller community without. A limitation. Poor disabilities. Our continued monitoring of his. Cardiac. The liver and kidney function. The mistress continue normal findings for improving findings. Should do and I'll I'll I'll turn it over to to Dr. Garibaldi from Johns Hopkins to talk about our therapeutics and again. Are planned for today. Thank you doctor Julian has sort of again reiterated what an honor and of voters it is to take care the president but to be part of such a talented in Malta destroying team here. At Walter Reed. The president yesterday evening completed a second dose or Brenda severe. He's tolerated that infusion while we've been monitoring for any potential side effects. And here's had none that we can tell his liver and kidney function of remain normal. And we continue it's a planned to use a five day course of Brenda severe. In response to transient low oxygen levels as doctor. It's coming as discussed we did initiate tax matters on therapy and he received his first dose of that yesterday and our plans to continue that for the time being. Town today he feels well he's been up and around are planned for today is to happen to eat and drink be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile. Tennessee continues to look then and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow. To the White House where he can continue his treatment course. Thank you very emotional turn over doctor Connolly for any questions. Just a moment this. President wanted me to share held cut his of the group. What an honor it is for him to be. Receiving his care here Walter Reed Samper surrounded by such incredible talent and academic leaders department cheers and internationally renowned researchers and clinicians. Going support of doctor dollar care volley from Johns Hopkins. Like to reiterate how pleased we all are in the president's recovery.

