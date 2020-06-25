Transcript for Trump’s pick for US attorney for Southern District of New York testifies at Capitol

I have a long held deep respect for the work the says the district. Which is recognized throughout our nation and internationally. For enforcing the law pursuing justice without fear or fear. I deep personal respect is largely a result. Many years working with the southern district and its distinguished alumni. Including senior personnel TSE's. Recognize that the nomination process is multifaceted. And on certain. It's clear the process does not require my current attention. Short. And fully committed to and focused on my role at the SEC. I could not be more proud. Of the work of my colleagues over the past three years on behalf of main street investors are markets. There's much more to accomplish. Environment that emphasizes the connectors fact diversity inclusion and opportunity for all. I look forward to continuing to leave the commission. Today my testimony will focus solely on the work of the SEC. In particular yes he sees important work responding to the effects of Covert nineteen. Our effort to focus first and foremost on the health and safety of our employees. All Americans. Since early march the agency is remain fully operational and mandatory tell work posture. Thanks for the dedicated women and men of the agency who have risen to the occasion. Demonstrated flexibility and resiliency. And proven why their work is so important to main street investors are markets. In these times of economic stress and market volatility. Brought about by our collective unprecedented. Health and safety response to cope in nineteen. Commissioners focused significant resources. On ensuring that our markets continued to function as expected. Facilitating timely decision useful disclosure. And maintaining our enforcement examination investor protection efforts. We've worked closely with our fellow regulators over the past few months I believe our collective efforts to preserve the flows of credit and capital and our economy. As significantly mitigated. Potential economic consequences. Of Covert. I would be remiss here if I did not mention the prop decisive action of the Federal Reserve the treasury. And congress. From my vantage point these efforts were necessary. If had their intended stabilizing and other effects. Here I note despite the extraordinary volumes of volatility. We have seen over the past few months the pipes and plumbing of our securities markets have functioned largely as designed. Importantly. As market participants would expect. They're continuing to monitor market prices capital flows liquidity and availability of credit. In our efforts to assess the functionality and resilience of our capital markets. We've been closely engage with our fellow authorities and market participants in this regard. Have provided targeted relief and guidance where appropriate. We've also been assisting issuers and fulfilling their obligations to provide materially accurate and beat disclosures. And have urged both corporate and municipal issuers to provide investors with as much information as practicable. Regarding their current anticipated. Financial and operating status. In addition we have maintained our strong enforcement investor protection efforts especially in the area of cove and related fraud and misconduct. For example. The commission has issued over thirty trading suspensions and brought a number of enforcement actions alleging fraud based on Covert related claims. Finally. While the agency is engaging on numerous Covert nineteen initiatives. You've also continued our traditional mission oriented agency functions including rule making investor outreach. And others. Thank you again the opportunity to testify. About the work of the women men of the commission I look forward to your questions.

