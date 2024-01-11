Trumps speaks in NYC after civil trial closing remarks

Former President Trump called Letitia James a “corrupt Attorney General of New York,” and claimed “we won the case in the court of appeals.”

January 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live