The truth behind voting machines

The Brennan Center’s Lawrence Norden discusses warnings of foreign election interference campaigns and what voters should know about election security.

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live