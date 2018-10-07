TSA agents find python hidden in hard drive

More
Airport security agents at Miami International Airport stopped a woman from boarding a plane with a python wrapped in a nylon stocking concealed in a computer hard drive Sunday.
0:35 | 07/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for TSA agents find python hidden in hard drive
This morning TSA agents find an unlikely surprise soul searching a man's luggage at Miami International Airport they found. Thick Stacy would that us that's a small python. Wrapped inside a computer's hard drive. The passenger who was traveling to the Barbados who Barbados that is not Barbados was noddle how to on the plane and is now facing a fine. The US Fish and Wildlife Service took possession of the snake. Experts say it's either up all whale pipe. I mean that's not an emotional support I don't know him to double check in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56488134,"title":"TSA agents find python hidden in hard drive","duration":"0:35","description":"Airport security agents at Miami International Airport stopped a woman from boarding a plane with a python wrapped in a nylon stocking concealed in a computer hard drive Sunday.","url":"/US/video/tsa-agents-find-python-hidden-hard-drive-56488134","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.