Transcript for TSA agents find python hidden in hard drive

This morning TSA agents find an unlikely surprise soul searching a man's luggage at Miami International Airport they found. Thick Stacy would that us that's a small python. Wrapped inside a computer's hard drive. The passenger who was traveling to the Barbados who Barbados that is not Barbados was noddle how to on the plane and is now facing a fine. The US Fish and Wildlife Service took possession of the snake. Experts say it's either up all whale pipe. I mean that's not an emotional support I don't know him to double check in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.