Transcript for TX police sergeant killed after suspect struck her with vehicle

Approximately. Nine. Thirty last night here is gonna sheriff's office homicide unit was contacted. And asked to assume the investigation. NASA obeyed police officer. Kill us all of them. Carol sold rooms were an older. To Nassau bay officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2002 blocked a San Sebastian. Daryn that traffic stop the suspect. Attempted to flee to flee the scene he did have. Was in the process of being arrested in the officer did for one handcuff on him he was we get back in the vehicle. Officers old wounds and ran over by that vehicle and she was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later. Our investigation. Is his mother's residence. We need your mother was not aware she'd been work last night she wasn't aware. If he was inside the house we had reasonably that he was possibly armed. So we. Reasonable as a precaution we called our swat team now. We didn't surveillance on the house swat team did eventually enter the residence he was not located there. Right now we're asking anybody with information about his whereabouts to contact here's county. Sheriff's office homicide unit at. 713. To 749100. Or crime stoppers at we have. Interviewed people that know in this say that he has been known to carry a firearm. We have. Some pictures. That are out there that that would indicate that he has been and in possession of the firearm in the past. So yes would say that there's a good possibility who do you. You know we're still early in the in the investigation. And it is it is possible and maybe like that this could be a great Q murder. Once we this which would. His two. We're live search service several locations. With this we've been unable to locate him so. You know is to execute him and it would've done hopefully we continue to. To quickly follow that's what we asked for the public's assistance. Anybody that may know where he is pleased. Contact us contact crimes stoppers with that information.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.