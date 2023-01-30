Tyre Nichols arrest video leads to calls for police reform

The five former officers involved in Nichols's deadly arrest are now facing murder charges, and the Memphis district attorney says more charges could be filed.

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live