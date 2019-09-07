Uber driver unknowingly gives ride to gas station robber

More
Fairly new to the Uber driving job at the time, Terry Owen's last stop was a gas station in northwest Albuquerque when the ride-sharing request was made.
1:38 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber driver unknowingly gives ride to gas station robber

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"Fairly new to the Uber driving job at the time, Terry Owen's last stop was a gas station in northwest Albuquerque when the ride-sharing request was made.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64211363","title":"Uber driver unknowingly gives ride to gas station robber","url":"/US/video/uber-driver-unknowingly-ride-gas-station-robber-64211363"}