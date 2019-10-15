Transcript for Uber passenger fatally struck by patrol car after jumping highway median

One was an affronts it was in the back seat. The guy in the back seat started escalating by spotted like choking him. Randy didn't want us to show its face or use his last name. He says he picked up the two men in West Hollywood as soon as he got into his Honda the two men started fighting. The stop because. It was that stuck in my driving and they were just really it's highlight. Parents are there. Like really internet's it was around 33345. In the morning when Randy was on the westbound 101 in the fast lane. He stops in calls 911. This was near the white oak exit in Encino. Randy series that's when he saw that backseat passenger get out of this car and hop over the center median that turned out to be the passengers fatal mistake it's. Are running I saw him yeah I saw him get hit when Hoover passengers. Jumped the concrete center divider wall. Which initially start on the westbound side jumped the wall now in the eastbound. Sided 101 and collided with the patrol vehicle. So the passenger of the pedestrian was obviously running across traffic lanes. Shall vehicle collided with that passenger. The chp sergeant who was responding to help out the liberal driver suffered very minor injuries but his vehicle suffered some serious damage. By 9:30 this morning nearly six hours after the accident B eastbound one O one freeway. Reopened. Even though the freeway is running school played the investigation. Into what happened by the chp. Continues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.