Transcript for UFC fighter arrested after altercation with fan

Fighter Connor McGregor is facing felony charges after police say he's Massa fan cell phone outside a Miami hotel police say he stopped. On the phone after the fan try to take his picture. He's now free on bond boxer we're Gregor aborted jail time in New York after throwing that Dolly at a bus filled with UFC fighters his sentence included. Anger management classes.

