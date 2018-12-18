Transcript for Ugly Christmas sweater: tiny baby edition

You know. I enjoy working as an there staring me he. It's really rewarding to help on the minds in the evening news and help them transition how. I tried to me. Ugly Christmas mother's elevating his affection and operating. Very few days. This was the first time that I mean a baby's mother I actually learn about it change trauma only be aware that from the get out. He started that teach me just something a little technique might affluent favorite but the thing. This. Of all is well marking hair and moments like little families I think and making England get an instrument in Memphis. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.