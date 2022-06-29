Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska to focus on war’s toll on women and children

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell discusses Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska’s high-stakes diplomatic trip to the U.S., and her planned address to Congress.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live