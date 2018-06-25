Transcript for Unarmed teen killed by cop laid to rest: 'Antwon will never die in vain'

His family says Antoine rose was looking forward to his senior year of high school. Instead they used his older middle school to hold his funeral. For two hours hundreds of classmates friends and family broke out into song prayer and calls for action. The pastor vowing I don't say how powerful he was I see how powerful he needs. Not happy things and gun happy action fun car to get caught and go at that great thing. And so did her son this FaceBook post from Antoine in July 2015. Says he believed he go to college meet the love of his life and above all else he would know he truly made it can buy a new house for his mom. Every time we count on it TV is operating it is. The thing young African American hosts hopefully. And you say. Oh sorry for them. The bit of me. That means that I. Still in shock that her son in this video scenes shot and killed by east Pittsburgh police officer Michael Ross felt hammer and her son. And call Obama. The car Antoine was riding in was suspected of being involved in a drive by shooting. Police say they found two guns inside that vehicle after Antoine was shot and an anti gun clip in his pocket. The county district attorney says the officer is cooperating with the investigation. And one's parents say they want federal authorities to take over the investigation because they don't think local police will be fair. His mom also says she wants the officer involved to quote pay for taking her son's life. Maggie really ABC news New York.

