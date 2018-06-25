-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump to host Jordanian king, parents of teen killed by cop speak out
-
Now Playing: Unarmed teen killed by cop laid to rest: 'Antwon will never die in vain'
-
Now Playing: Time's crying-child cover controversy
-
Now Playing: Sarah Sanders asked to leave restaurant
-
Now Playing: Alligator goes for a swim at Florida beach
-
Now Playing: Fire captain killed in shooting at senior living facility; ambush not ruled out
-
Now Playing: Wildfire destroys structures as it rages through northern California
-
Now Playing: Why dripping water 'plinks' and how to stop it
-
Now Playing: Who was Antwon Rose?
-
Now Playing: DNA on napkin leads to arrest in cold case
-
Now Playing: Teen helps blind and deaf man on Alaskan flight
-
Now Playing: NY teen killed in case of mistaken identity, police say
-
Now Playing: The worst advice I never took: Rachael Ray shares the life lesson that stuck with her
-
Now Playing: Deaf, injured hiker credits survival with dog that appeared out of nowhere
-
Now Playing: Woman on blast for threatening 8-year-old girl selling water on sidewalk
-
Now Playing: Sole survivor of small plane crash escapes burning wreckage
-
Now Playing: Pilot escapes hot air balloon crash
-
Now Playing: California murder mystery after father of 2 found shot
-
Now Playing: Extreme heat fuels fast-growing wildfires
-
Now Playing: Parents of unarmed teen killed by police speak out