Transcript for Uncle charged with aggravated murder in case of missing 5-year-old Utah girl: Police

So today at 1045. In conjunction. Logan simply split the Cass County attorney's office filed civil charges. Pianist Alexander. What. To include. One count of aggravated murder. Child kidnapping. Two counts. Of obstruction of justice. And an excuse me desecration of a body. Well maybe six hours in. Since Lizzie witnesses. Is you can find from the probable cause statement that has been issued we catch him in jail. There's a number of items that went into the decision. To file charges. Not the least of which include. Again. This distant time that we're human. Annoyed with blood. But this night was broken. It is the right hander it's from the home. And there's a knife missing from the fan who's not well. We have evidence. I PVC pipe. That has red substance in a partial home there in the red substance matches. There's a teal skirts. With what Italy's. That was hastily Baird. That world matches in this particular piece of clothing matches that she was stripped. House blue room here here. More personal. Is his wristwatch in whose work here. He did it contained blood that is the unit positive. To match loses was. The palm print on the pipe. In the red substance. Palm print is positive for. Our actions home. Moon. So please realize that today's filing is is a significant. Step. In a process. We're still working very hard. To attempt to farms and we have roughly twenty officers today combing through. A mountain of garbage. Just on the off chance that. Facility two. That we can find Lizzie. In madness. It's a very difficult job it's a very arduous task and that those. Men and women are down there doing the best they can to to make sure that we have not missed. An opportunity. To bring Lizzie. Home.

