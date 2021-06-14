-
Now Playing: Plane removed after making emergency landing on California highway
-
Now Playing: Temperatures cool down in East
-
Now Playing: California drought has reservoirs at critically low levels
-
Now Playing: ABC News photographer Jim Sicile remembered
-
Now Playing: Massive chemical plant fire in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Georgia grocery store after mask dispute
-
Now Playing: Grim milestone: US reaches 600,000 killed by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden pushes NATO allies for tougher stance on China
-
Now Playing: Rep. Dan Meuser wants to see Biden act as a “uniter” on the world stage
-
Now Playing: Congressman: NATO’s commitment to shared democratic values needed now more than ever
-
Now Playing: Explosion tears through chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois
-
Now Playing: Biden holds news conference at NATO summit
-
Now Playing: CDC issues warning about another respiratory virus
-
Now Playing: Are there health benefits to drinking a gallon of water every day?
-
Now Playing: A Times Square celebration for the Army’s 246th birthday
-
Now Playing: Fighting to keep faith alive in the poorest urban area of Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: 6-month-old puppy enjoys chasing cicadas
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 1 injured after car plows into protesters in Minneapolis, police say
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Toobin returns to CNN after exposing himself in Zoom call