Transcript for Unidentified little girl found dead near Los Angeles hiking trail: Officials

LA county workers were cordoning and trimming trees along a popular equestrian trail Tuesday morning. When they discovered a young girl's body between the age of seven in ten years old. It appears that the a person was possibly pushed off via edge. Of the roadway down the embankment. Under the equestrian trail. The sheriff's homicide bureau says the body was dumped within the last 24 hours. They believe the child may have been killed prior to being left along hacienda boulevard and Glenn mark drive in hacienda height. It's we do not know who the victim is nobody's come forth to give us in any information about this individual appeared investigators looking to identify that person. So therefore anybody in the community knows of a missing you know roughly seven to ten year old. Black youth. We're definitely looking looking for those individuals to culture of homicide bureau. John hopper frequently works in the area and couldn't believe what was found along the busy boulevard totally unbelievable books. This is hard imagine this area here it's it's a beautiful area. You know it's not a lot of crime around here in Finland it's hard to believe mines and child's body.

